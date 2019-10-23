Virat Kohli feels glad to have turned vegetarian after watching a Netflix documentary

Ever since he turned vegan, Kohli has consistently encouraged others to shun consumption of animal protein. The 30-year-old cricketer on Wednesday (October 23) took to his Twitter handle and justified his decision of becoming a vegetarian athlete for he was amazed by Netflix documentary 'The Game Changers'.

"Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian," tweeted Kohli.

Earlier in the day, his actor wife Anushka Sharma wrote on her Twitter handle, "Since I turned vegetarian, the question I'm asked the most is 'Where do you get your protein from?'. The film, The Game Changers on Netflix is my answer to all those questions forever."

But seriously, I just watched this film and it’s an eye-opener... helps you a great deal related to understanding fitness and beyond.

If you guys want to check it out, here’s the trailer : https://t.co/AxZlxJZU3r

Virat and Anushka turned vegetarian around the same time, but the cricketer had planned the transition. His diet includes protein shakes, vegetable, and soya and has given up eggs and dairy products.