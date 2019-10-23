Cricket
Virat Kohli feels glad to have turned vegetarian after watching a Netflix documentary

By
New Delhi, Oct 23: India batting mainstay Virat Kohli has put everyone in his awe with his body transformation and fitness regime. The Delhi cricketer, who is admired by one for his awareness towards his body and diet, stunned all after announcing last year that he has turned vegan for that busted the myth that eating animal products is essential for athletes.

Ever since he turned vegan, Kohli has consistently encouraged others to shun consumption of animal protein. The 30-year-old cricketer on Wednesday (October 23) took to his Twitter handle and justified his decision of becoming a vegetarian athlete for he was amazed by Netflix documentary 'The Game Changers'.

"Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian," tweeted Kohli.

Earlier in the day, his actor wife Anushka Sharma wrote on her Twitter handle, "Since I turned vegetarian, the question I'm asked the most is 'Where do you get your protein from?'. The film, The Game Changers on Netflix is my answer to all those questions forever."

Anushka also shared the trailer of the Netflix documentary, and further tweeted, "But seriously, I just watched this film and it's an eye-opener... helps you a great deal related to understanding fitness and beyond."

Virat and Anushka turned vegetarian around the same time, but the cricketer had planned the transition. His diet includes protein shakes, vegetable, and soya and has given up eggs and dairy products.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
