Virat Kohli feels lucky spending so much time with wife Anushka Sharma due to coronavirus lockdown

India captain Virat Kohli's case isn't any different as the 31-year-old got the longest time to spend with his actor wife Anushka Sharma due to the lockdown. Kohli was married to Anushka in 2017.

The couple is in self-isolation at their Mumbai flat and enjoying each other's company which is also making their bond stronger.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Kohli spoke about how he is spending the time with Anushka, "Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There's something or the other happening!

"There's one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it's been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It's so nice to know that there's a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It's been amazing," Kohli added further.

On being asked whether they have discovered any new things about each other, the Delhi batsman said, "We have a lot of faith in each other that we love doing the same things. This has only made our faith even stronger. When you haven't spent so much time with each other, you don't really know a few things about each other as much as you would when you live together on an everyday basis. But it's been absolutely the same, there's been no difference whether we've spent two days together or we spent so many days together and that's an amazing thing for both of us. It's been a blessing of sorts that we have had this time together. This time has been quite nice."