Virat Kohli himself asked for break from West Indies tour, India T20I squad to be announced on July 11

As per reports, Kohli - who isn't going through the best of his form across format as per the standards he's set for himself - will not be a part of the 5 T20Is the Men in Blue are going to play in the Caribbean. The T20I squad will be announced a day after the conclusion of the T20I series against England concludes.

It is believed that the right-handed batter's spot in India's Asia Cup squad in Sri Lanka will depend on his T20 form in the two games that he's going to play against England. Kohli will be playing the second and third T20I against England which will be held on July 9 and 10.

"It was team management's decision to rest Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series along with skipper himself," a senior BCCI source in the know of things told PTI.

The five-match T20 series starts on July 29 in Tarouba, Trinidad followed by a couple of matches in St Kitts (Aug 1 and 2) and it concludes in Florida on August 6 and 7 respectively.

"However for the T20I series, all others are playing but Kohli has himself asked for a break. He has informed that he will be available for all series after the West Indies tour," the source informed.

It is understood that senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be recalled for the T20 series in the Caribbean and the USA leg. "Ashwin is very much in the scheme of things and he will be playing the T20 series in the West Indies. Also, Washington Sundar is still not fit to play and by the time he gets fit, he will be playing for Lancashire in County Championship and Royal London Cup," he added.

In between, Team India is expected to play a short T20I series in Zimbabwe and just like in Ireland, a second-string team is supposed to travel to the African nation. KL Rahul is expected to be fit before the Asia Cup but if he recovers in time for the Zimbabwe tour, he will be part of that short series.

"Obviously, the stars will be rested for the Zimbabwe series as it will be followed by Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, home series against Australia and the team then travels to Australia for the World Cup," the source said.

(With PTI inputs)