Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri hoist national flag in London as Team India celebrates 75th Independence Day

The nation is celebrating 75th Independence Day and everyone in the country is gripped with patriotic fervour and the cricket team which is involved in the second Test with England wasn't untouched.

Captain Kohli and coach Shastri were accompanied by Indian players and support staff to celebrate Independence Day before the start of the play on day four. Kohli and Shastri unfurled the Indian tricolour inside the Indian High Commission compound and then joined everyone in singing the national anthem.

"On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag," the Indian Cricket Team's Twitter handle captioned the video.

Meanwhile at home, thirty-two Olympians who made the country proud at the Tokyo Games and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the recently-concluded Olympics by winning the country's first track-and-field gold medal, was among the 32 athletes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and even honoured the athletes for making the country proud in his speech.

Meanwhile, on day three of the ongoing second Test between England and India, England scored 391 in their first innings. England captain Joe Root struck his second consecutive hundred of the series, remaining unbeaten on 180 as England took a 27-run lead.

With the century, Root crossed the 9,000 run mark in the format. He had started the year with double hundreds in the away series against Sri Lanka and India. Root took England from a position of weakness to strength with the first innings total of 391 after India scored 364 in their first essay.