Virat Kohli hopes to have 'high-level, professional' discussion with Sourav Ganguly

"I am going to meet him now. I am looking forward to a good discussion. He is someone who has played a lot of cricket before, who knows the situation we are in, what the team needs, the requirements of Indian cricket," said Kohli at an Audi event here.

"So, you need a good, professional, high-level discussion. It will be a healthy discussion because I am playing currently and he has played before, there will be an understanding of these things. I have had good discussions in the past with him and I expect the same this time," he added.

After taking charge as the BCCI president on Wednesday, Ganguly had called Kohli the most important man in Indian cricket and said he was there to make life easier for the skipper, not difficult.

"Virat Kohli is the captain of India, he is the most important man in Indian cricket. I will speak to him tomorrow. In terms of the Test venues, we have a lot of Tests and a lot of venues, we will have to sit with him and see what he wants," said Ganguly.

"We are here to make the lives of the cricketers easier. And not more difficult. Everything will be decided on the basis of performance. Mutual respect, opinions and discussions will be there. Kohli is the most important man in this entire context, so we'll be there to support him, listen to him. Because I've been a captain myself I understand from that position," he said.

One thing Ganguly wants from Kohli is to lead India to trophies in ICC tournaments, something that the country has not done since the Champions Trophy.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old Ganguly said he has a fair understanding of Kohli and the team's requirements and he was committed to fulfilling those during his tenure.