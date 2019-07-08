Cricket

Virat Kohli: I will remind Williamson of 2008 U-19 WC semis tomorrow

By
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson led India and New Zealand respectively in the Under 19 World Cup in 2008
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson led India and New Zealand respectively in the Under 19 World Cup in 2008

Manchester, July 8: Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, said on Monday (July 8) that he will remind his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson about their Under-19 World Cup semifinals in 2008 when they walk onto the field for the ICC World Cup 2019 last four match at the Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 9).

Kohli and Williamson captained India and New Zealand respectively in that U-19 World Cup held in Malaysia that India won eventually. India had beaten the Kiwis in that match. Kohli relished the memories and said it is nice to see so many players from that batch getting graduated to the senior team and represnting their respective nations.

"A lot of players from that World Cup from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams and are still playing. I think it is a really nice memory. Neither me nor him could have ever anticipated that one day this will happen," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference.

"When we meet tomorrow I'll remind him. It's nice to realise that 11 yrs after, we're captaining our respective nations again in a senior World Cup," he added.

In fact, Kohli had dismissed Williamson in that match. "I got Kane's wicket, really??? I don't think this will happen again," the skipper remarked.Kohli also shared a memory from their under-19 days. "Remember in 2007 we played an U-19 Test in NZ, Kane played a shot off one of our fast bowlers and I remember saying in the slips never seen anyone play that so well."

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
