India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Kohli ready to move on after narrow defeat

The tourists were beaten by four runs after their target was adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, with rain interrupting Australia's innings and restricting play to 17 overs.

The pendulum swung back and forth throughout as Glenn Maxwell (46) and Marcus Stoinis (33 not out) starred with the bat for the hosts, before Shikhar Dhawan (76) and Dinesh Karthik (30) brought India into contention.

And while Kohli was disappointed to come up short in a dramatic finish, he was quick to look ahead to the next meeting between the sides, which is in Melbourne on Friday.

"A lot of Indians came to support us. It was a great atmosphere to play in," he said.

"It was sort of a seesaw battle. We bowled well and then they came back into the game with Stoinis and Maxy batting well. Then there was a really good knock from . Dinesh Karthik at the end played really well as well.

"We don't have much time to think of things. good thing as well as a bad thing when you haven't won the game. You just move on to the next game."

Stoinis followed up his efforts with the bat by decisively restricting India to eight from the final over, while also taking two wickets, and Australia captain Aaron Finch insisted he never doubted his team-mate at the death.

"I was very confident," Finch said. "He was the one I penciled in to do that job at the end. He had clear plans and executed his plans really well."