Virat Kohli invites fans to unveiling of his wax statue; David Warner makes a unique request

The 29-year-old cricketer posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he urged the fans to reach in big numbers and take selfies with his wax statue.

Kohli captioned the video, "Come 6th of June, let's play statue! 😉 Excited to be at #MadameTussauds 😃 #TussaudsDelhi @madametussaudsdelhi @madametussauds".

An excited Kohli said, on his inclusion in Madame Tussauds Delhi, "It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory."

Kohli will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds Delhi and the Delhi-lad is set to join sporting icons including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Lionel Messi.

Madame Tussauds' team flew in from London for the sitting process and took over 200 measurements to create an authentic figure.

Talking to MyKhel.com PR of Madame Tussauds said, "The wax statue will be unveiled on Wednesday and fans will be able to take selfies with Virat's statue. It looks exactly like the star cricketer."

Meanwhile, Australia cricketer David Warner in a candid conversation on Kohli's post asked if he could get a real picture of the Indian skipper.

"Can I have the real photo please," commented Warner, who at present is facing suspension from cricket following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football team captain also congratulated Kohli for this achievement and wrote, "proud to hear that champ."