Virat Kohli is a legend, I found the criticism against him amusing: Brett Lee

Speaking to PTI, the former Australian speed merchant Lee said that a legend like Kohli can't be kept down for too long.

His words proved to be prophetic as Kohli announced his second coming with a magnificent 82 to take India home by four wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

"I found it quite amusing when someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli was attacked. Those who had attacked Kohli didn't have a look at his records and his performances in the three formats of the game," Lee said during an interaction organized by Legends League Cricket.

"There are times when you don't get hundreds or you don't get fifties. That's all part of professional sport. What I do know is Virat Kohli is a legend of the game and it's very hard to keep these guys down for too long," he added.

Like many others, he agreed that Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a big loss, but felt Mohammed Shami is an ideal replacement.

"Obviously they needed somebody like Bumrah, who could close out on an innings. If India have to win the tournament they have to bowl well in last five overs. The side that close out at death as bowling unit will win the T20 World Cup."

On a different note, Lee said that he would be happy if David Warner is considered for future Australian captaincy, keeping aside the ball-tampering episode and the ban on his leadership role.

"I have got no issues with David Warner getting a chance to lead Australia in future. He has a great cricket brain and, in my opinion, deserves every chance to captain Australia."