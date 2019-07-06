ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah praise 'Cool' MS Dhoni and other cricketers couldn't agree more

A huge MS Dhoni fan: Jos Buttler

Explosive England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said, "A fellow wicketkeeper, he has been an idol of mine growing up - Mr Cool. I love his persona on the field, he is very calm and in control when he bats.

"He has got the lightning fast hands behind the stumps. He loves to take the game deep and I think his unique style is a great ambassador for the game.

"I am a huge MS Dhoni fan!"

I love MS: Mohammad Shahzad

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been one of the vocal fans of MS Dhoni. He even prefers being called 'MS'.

He said, "MS is a very cool man and I love him."

One of the greats of the game: Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who played with MS Dhoni in the IPL for Rising Pune Supergiant, also had a word of praise for him.

He said, "One of the greats of the game. Phenomenal wicketkeeper. At the stumps, I don't think anyone will ever be as good as him.

"Nothing's new to him. He knows the game inside out and he has done it year after year after year".

He will always be my captain: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli talked about Dhoni's calmness and contribution towards Indian cricket. "What you see from the outside is very different within a person.

"His greatest skills is maintaining his composure in the toughest of moments and that's why he is so good and that why he is able to make such good decisions under pressure because he is always calm and composed and he allows himself to get into that space where he can take that important call.

"So there is so much to learn from him. When I walked into the team, he was my captain, he is always gonna be my captain in my head."

"We all just love having him around and seeing him have so much fun with his cricket now and he just enjoys every minute of being on the field and our understanding has been brilliant over the years.

"When I walked into the team, the reason why he gave me chances was because he believed that I play with the right intention and I would do anything for the team and that's why the partnership is so special.

"Even off the field, he understands me fully and I understand him completely and I am always up for listening to his advice on the field and it helps immensely to have someone so experienced around."

Always there to guide me, whenever I had doubt: Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who made his international debut under Dhoni, said, "For me when I came into the Indian team in 2016, he was the captain.

"So that was a good relief for me that whenever in doubt, we would run up to him and ask him questions. He is a calming influence on the team. He helps us quite a lot."