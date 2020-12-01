Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni among Yahoo's List Of Most Searched Personalities in 2020

It's been a tumultuous year, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic which brought the sporting world to an halt for months, but some personalities including the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kohli and Dhoni as always attracted the attention of the masses.

While Kohli calimed the 19th spot in the top 20 list of most searched personalities, MS Dhoni took the 11th spot and the late actor Sushanth Singh Rajput, who acted in the biopic of Dhoni, took the top spot.

The most searched cricketer on planet: 'King' Virat Kohli tops with 96 lakh clicks in Google

Kohli and Dhoni were in fact the most searched cricketers from December 2015 to December 2019, according to data from the SEMrush research. The duo are likely to keep the top spots even this year.

According to a SEMrush study in August, Kohli was searched online an average of 16.2 lakh per month from January to June this year while the Indian cricket team was searched an average of 2.4 lakh times per month in the same time period.

Other cricketers among the top-10, as per the study, were Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, George Mackay, Josh Richards, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Matthews and Shreyas Iyer. From January to June 2020, each cricketer, respectively, was searched an average of 9.7, 9.4, 9.1, 7.1, 6.7, 5.4, 4.1, and 3.4 lakh times.

Meanwhile, in the 'Celebrities with Babies and Pregnancy Announcements' in 2020 category, Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma clinched the top spot.

Kohli is currently with team India in Australia for their first international assignment since March and his team have suffered two losses in two ODI matches. Dhoni, meanwhile, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, is resting after a two month long IPL 2020 in UAE.