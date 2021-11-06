Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ashwin, Rohit Sharma visit Scotland dressing room; Scotts thrilled

Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen interacting with the Scottish players in their dressing room after the match on Friday night (November 5).

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time," Cricket Scotland tweeted.

MUST WATCH: #SpiritOfCricket was at its best as Scotland expressed their wish to visit the #TeamIndia dressing room & our boys made them feel at home🤝👌👌 - By @Moulinparikh



Special feature 🎥 🔽 #T20WorldCup #INDvSCO https://t.co/pfY3r9evwH pic.twitter.com/g6g6A86zve — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2021

"Priceless," it wrote along with pictures of the interaction.

India put up an all-round effort to pulverise Scotland and keep their semifinal prospects alive. The entire match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India skittled Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then needed only 6.3 overs to knock off the runs.

The dominating win took India's net run-rate to +1.619, which is now best among all six teams, even better than top-placed Pakistan (+1.065).

To surpass Afghanistan's current net run-rate of +1.481, India needed to score the required runs in 7.1 overs and KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) added 70 in five overs to make sure that they achieve it in style.

Scotland had won all their three matches in Group B to qualify for Super 12.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

But they crashed out after losing all their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said his side cannot be content with just progressing to the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and they need to keep marching ahead to progress further.

India registered a thumping eight-wicket win over Scotland on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Scotland has so far lost all its Super 12 games in the ongoing tournament. India's attack combined brilliantly to restrict Scotland to 85 all out.

Jadeja returned with three wickets, and the Scotland batters had no answers to what the spinner was throwing at them.

"I hope the years ahead are full of positive movement, not only for us but also in the game, to keep growing the game as much as possible. Look, it's so exciting to see various teams growing from strength to strength.

“You look at Oman, how much they've developed in the last couple of years, you look at Singapore, how they've developed.

“For us in Cricket Scotland, it's brilliant to see how we've managed to get ourselves in the Super 12s, we've qualified for the next World Cup, so there's plenty to look forward to," said Coetzer during the virtual post-match press conference.