Virat Kohli on paternity leave: 'I'd informed selectors before the selection meeting'

Kohli will return from Australia after the first Test at Adelaide starting from December 17 to be with his wife Anushka for the birth of their first child.

Kohli, who will be on paternity leave after the first Test, said he had communicated his decision to the selection committee in advance that he wanted to be with wife Anushka for the birth of their first child.

"The decision was made before the selection meeting that I will be flying back before the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that there was a quarantine period both ways. I wanted to be back in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child. It is very, very special and a beautiful moment in our lives and that was the reason for my decision that was communicated to the selectors," Kohli told a virtual press meet ahead of the first ODI on Friday (November 27).

Kohli has awesome record in Australia across formats as a batsman and for the Delhiite, having been there and done that for the country, there is nothing to prove to anyone.

"I don't come to any place to prove anything to anyone anymore. Growth is the only focus, on the field or off the field. That would be a template for me going forward," he said.