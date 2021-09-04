Cricket
Virat Kohli reaches 150 million followers on Instagram: Here's Kohli's Insta post charges, net worth info

Virat Kohli reaches 150 million followers on Instagram, highest in Asia
Virat Kohli reaches 150 million followers on Instagram, highest in Asia

London, September 4: We all know Virat Kohli is one of the most followed sportspersons in the world at the moment in social media. The India skipper achieved another feat as he became the first Indian as well as the first Asian to cross the 150 million followers' landmark on Instagram.

In the overall list, Kohli is the fourth sporting celebrity to reach the 150 million mark on the photo-blogging platform. Let's take a look at the massive nature of this achievement and the details like his net worth, charges per instagram post etc.

1. Who are ahead of Kohli in Instagram followers count?

Portugal football super star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 337 million followers. Ronaldo also recently completed a return transfer to Manchester United and that particular tweet became so viral that it was deemed to the most liked tweet ever. Argentina and Paris-Saint German footballer Lionel Messi with 260 million followers is second in the list and his teammate at PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar stand third in the list with 160 million followers. Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram.

2. Kohli, the social media darling

Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now, he has 43.4 million followers on Twitter and over 47 million followers on Facebook which is higher than many political leader and A List Hollywood actors.

3. How much Kohli charges for sponsored Instagram post?

The Indian cricket team captain reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per sponsored post on the platform. In comparison, Ronaldo charges $1,604,000 (Rs 11.72 crore) per sponsored Instagram post.

4. Kohli, India's most valuable celebrity

Recently, Kohli had upstaged Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to retain the top spot in India's most-valuable celeb list. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, the Indian skipper was reportedly crowned as India's most valuable celebrity with a brand value of $237.7 million (Approximately Rs 1737 crore).

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
