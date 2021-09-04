Virat Kohli reaches 150 million followers on Instagram: Here's Kohli's Insta post charges, net worth info

1. Who are ahead of Kohli in Instagram followers count?

Portugal football super star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 337 million followers. Ronaldo also recently completed a return transfer to Manchester United and that particular tweet became so viral that it was deemed to the most liked tweet ever. Argentina and Paris-Saint German footballer Lionel Messi with 260 million followers is second in the list and his teammate at PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar stand third in the list with 160 million followers. Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram.

2. Kohli, the social media darling

Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now, he has 43.4 million followers on Twitter and over 47 million followers on Facebook which is higher than many political leader and A List Hollywood actors.

3. How much Kohli charges for sponsored Instagram post?

The Indian cricket team captain reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per sponsored post on the platform. In comparison, Ronaldo charges $1,604,000 (Rs 11.72 crore) per sponsored Instagram post.

4. Kohli, India's most valuable celebrity

Recently, Kohli had upstaged Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to retain the top spot in India's most-valuable celeb list. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, the Indian skipper was reportedly crowned as India's most valuable celebrity with a brand value of $237.7 million (Approximately Rs 1737 crore).