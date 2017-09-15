'Fitness freak' Virat Kohli rejects multi-crore deal with soft-drink brand

New Delhi, Sep 15: India batting mainstay and skipper Virat Kohli is leading by example, not only on the field but off it as well.

The 28-year-old cricketer has established himself as a fitness icon in the field of sport through his dedication. He himself has admitted that it's his commitment to remain fit and healthy which has done wonders to his cricketing career.

The Indian batting mainstay emerged as one of the finest limited-overs batsmen and has been on a record breaking spree ever since the drastic transformation in his health.

The Delhi-lad spends a lot of time training in the gym and even inspires his team mates to make conscious efforts to be fitter.

Kohli, every now and then, reveals how he shunned his bad eating habits to attain the chiseled body after adopting a strict diet regime. He even encourages his team mates to change their diet in order to improve their fitness, for that will eventually raise their game.

The youth icon has now set yet another example by categorically refusing to endorse a multi-crore offer from a soft-drink company for it will tarnish his image.

The Indian captain believes endorsing a product that he himself is not ready to use will set a bad precedent.

As per media reports, Kohli confirmed that he refused the lucrative offer for the simple reason that he does not consume carbonated drinks.

"When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that," Kohli was quoted by CNN-IBN.

"If I myself won't consume such things, I won't urge others to consume it just because I'm getting money out of it," he had added.

The right-handed batsman has certainly set an example in front of his team mates and other athletes who would at least give it a thought before promoting brands they themselves wouldn't approve.