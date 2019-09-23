India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli reprimanded for inappropriate shoulder contact, gets one demerit point

As per an ICC release, Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli now has three demerit points after having got one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018 and against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on 22 June.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Sunday's incident took place in the fifth over of India's innings, when Kohli made contact with bowler Beuran Hendricks while taking a run.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and C K Nandan, third umpire Anil Chaudhary and fourth official Chettihody Shamshuddin levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

India lost the match by 9 wickets and the three-match series ended in a draw. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock was awarded the man of the series for his superlative show in the second and third T20I after the first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.