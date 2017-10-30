Virat Kohli returns to pole position in ODI batsmen ranking

Bengaluru, October 30: India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top position among batsmen in the ICC ODI Player Rankings.

In the latest rankings update that takes into account India's home series against New Zealand which India won 2-1 on Sunday (October 29), as well as the last match of the South Africa-Bangladesh series and the last two matches of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, Kohli has also reached a career-high in terms of rating points.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who scored 263 runs in the series against New Zealand including knocks of 121 in the first ODI in Mumbai and 113 in the final ODI in Kanpur, has reached 889 points, which is the best ever by an India batsman.

The previous highest points tally of 887 was managed by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and by Kohli earlier this year.

The list for bowlers continues to be led by Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali while India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reached a career-best third position after finishing with six wickets in the series against New Zealand.

India's series win over New Zealand was not enough for them to overtake South Africa, who hold the top ranking in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.