Virat Kohli reveals his ambition: 'Want to win T20I series against New Zealand 5-0'

"We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

And Kohli admitted that he thought New Zealand had sealed the game at one stage especially with the way Kane Williamson was batting. "I thought at one stage, we were gone. I told our coach that they probably deserved to finish the game off with the way Kane batted and the way he led from the front. But we got a wicket at a crucial stage," said Kohli.

Kohli lauded Shami for dismissing Ross Taylor off the final ball of the regular time to force a tie. "Shami showed his experience and put a couple of balls outside the off-stump. On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to a conclusion that we had to hit the stumps because otherwise there is a single and we are gonna lose the game. Shami went for it, got the wicket and the game turned on its head," he said.

Kohli paid glowing tributes to Rohit Sharma. "In the super over, New Zealand again put pressure on us. But Rohit was outstanding, in the first half and in the super over. We knew, if he gets one hit, the bowler will be under pressure because he is such a clean striker of a cricket ball. Overall, a top day for us and a beautiful game to be a part of," said Kohli.