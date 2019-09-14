Virat Kohli reveals the real reason behind his Instagram post on MS Dhoni

And the picture and the tribute along with it fuelled storm in social media about Dhoni's imminent retirement from international cricket. After all, Dhoni had skipped the tour of West Indies to serve his regiment in the Territorial Army and he was also not selected for the T20Is against South Africa, starting on Sunday (September 15) at Dharamsala.

There were even rumours that Dhoni might hold a press conference on that day to announce his retirement. However, later it turned out to be a false alarm as Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram to dispel the rumours. Chief selector MSK Prasad too denounced the news while announcing the Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

But now Kohli himself cleared the air on Saturday (September 14) while addressing the press ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala.

"All that I did was put up a pic on Instagram. I never got to talk about that innings so I reminisced about it & people took it the wrong way. There was no message in that picture as people suggested," Virat was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

Though there is no concrete news on Dhoni's retirement, the selectors had indicated their desire to give more chances to the youngsters ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australua in October 2020. They want to create a pool young wicketkeeper batsmen who can serve the team for a long time. Rishabh Pant is already India's No 1 choice in Tests and in the absence of Dhoni, he has been getting regular chances in the white ball cricket as well. The selectors also want to groom Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for the role.