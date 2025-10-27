Luka Doncic To Miss At Least One Week Due To Finger Sprain And Leg Contusion

Cricket Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma To Play In BBL Soon? Cricket Australia CEO Ignites Hope By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 8:17 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Sydney Cricket Ground witnessed a fitting finale for Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they scripted a dominant 9-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI. In what could be their last international appearance on Australian soil, the veteran duo rolled back the years, stitching together an unbeaten 168-run stand.

Rohit led the charge with a fluent century - his 33rd in ODIs - to claim both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, while Kohli returned to form with an assured 74 not out after back-to-back ducks earlier in the series.

But beyond India's emphatic win, the cricketing world is abuzz with speculation about whether fans might see the iconic pair in the Big Bash League (BBL) once their international and IPL careers wind down. The discussion gained momentum after Sydney Thunder's headline-making acquisition of Ravichandran Ashwin, a move hailed as a turning point for the Australian T20 league.

Before Rohit and Kohli lit up the SCG, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg addressed the possibility of Indian greats featuring in the BBL, saying, "I think in the short to medium term, it is realistic. We are to keep the dialogue open."

Greenberg further emphasized Ashwin's signing as a milestone moment: "Ravi Ashwin's coming is a really important moment for the BBL, and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league."

He also hinted that future opportunities might hinge on broader financial reforms, adding, "Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL, which is an open conversation for us at the moment."

Should the BBL embrace private investment, it could acquire the financial capability to attract cricketing icons of Kohli and Rohit's stature. For now, the idea remains in its early stages - a roadmap rather than a reality.

Ashwin's precedent, however, provides valuable insight. His post-retirement signing opened the door for discussions once deemed impossible. As Greenberg's remarks suggest, the dream of seeing India's legends in the BBL may no longer be wishful thinking - just a matter of timing, transition, and opportunity.