Virat Kohli to continue as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Mike Hesson

Despite stars like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle having been in their ranks, RCB have not won the IPL since the event's inception in 2008. Kohli has led the team in seven seasons out of 12.

Hesson nipped questions on Kohli controlling the team and change in captaincy in the bud.

"We don't have that perception that Virat controls things. But may be he has had his learnings from the past (mistakes) while moving forward," Hesson said.

Hesson said Kohli has been on the same page as him and chief coach Simon Katich. "There has been no question mark over Virat's captaincy during last couple of weeks (of discussions)," Hesson clarified.

"...we have been very much aligned and he has been more than happy to take our advice from our experience," the former New Zealand coach added.

RCB's recruitment policy has come in for a lot of criticism but Hesson said this time they are looking at specific players and not hundreds of options.

"There will be big focus on recruitment. Once auction gets completed, the work starts, not a week before the tournament. We would have clarity in roles that players need to perform," he said.

On recruitment of domestic players, Hesson said there are specific players they would be looking at and not just statistical highlights during the Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"During Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we would like to see players we want to fit in. It's more about finding out how players build context around performance, conditions and pressure situations," he said.

Hesson also agreed that the team needs to consider consistent performances and not one odd innings before selecting players.

"Form is a factor but we need to be more holistic in terms of how we talent scout. We look at four-year period as then they are ready to deliver when put under the pump. It doesn't happen after one good season," he said.

New set of support staff

Former India trainer Basu Shanker on Thursday appointed the strength and conditioning coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next season of the Indian Premier League.Besides Basu, former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram has been appointed the batting and spin bowling coach of the IPL franchise.

Sriram, who played eight ODIs for India, had also served as spin bowling coach of the Australian cricket team. He parted ways with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) prior to IPL 2019 to join the Kings XI Punjab.

RCB also appointed Australia's Adam Griffith the bowling coach, while South Africa's Evan Speechly has been named as the team's physiotherapist. Besides, the Bangalore franchise has named former Tamil Nadu cricketer Malolan Rangarajan as its head of scouting while Major Major Soumyadeep Pyne will be the team manager.