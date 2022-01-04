Virat Kohli's cover drive, Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive, the favourite shots of Labuschagne

Labuschagne said he adored the straight drive of Tendulkar and the cover drive of Kohli, as the two Indian masters brought lot of perfection and energy to those shots.

“For a righty, I’m gonna start with a Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive. That was a shot you loved seeing. So crisp and pure. Then I’m gonna go with Ponting’s pull shot - his trademark. Everyone loved seeing the full flow of that,” he said.

“I’m gonna have to go with Virat Kohli’s cover drive. I think the way he plays it, the sort of energy that he brings on that ball.

“Then Kevin Pietersen’s that sort of leg-side shot. Also Pietersen’s aggression at the crease. I love the way he was at the crease. Very similar to Virat Kohli,” he added.

Labuschagne also picked Steve Smith, former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds in his list.

“I’m gonna have to go with Steve Smith’s hunger for runs and determination and adaptability. And then I have to get Jacques Kallis’ temperament and ability to stay at the crease.

“Andrew Symonds’ hundred with Haydos (Matthew Hayden). Where he jumped and gave Haydos a big hug. That was awesome,” he said.

“For the left-hander, I’m gonna start with Hayden’s off-drive and also his energy at the crease. There’s no better, purer cover driver of a cricket ball than Kumar Sangakkara. Cut shot - I’m gonna go with Justin Langer. More of a square drive," he said.

“It’s quite tough and we have to move Huss (Mike Hussey) from the cover drive but I will give him the pull shot. Alastair Cook’s ability to get in and go big. Cooky when he got going, was just all over.

“I tell you what, I didn’t mind the bow after 300 ( talking about David Warner’s vs Pakistan). We tease him about it but I think that was pretty cool.”