Virat Kohli's men eye unprecedented Perfect 10

Bengaluru, September 27: The Indian team under Virat Kohli has resembled an unstoppable machine in all formats over the last 12 months. They have not just beaten the opponents but outclassed them.

During the on-going five-match one-day series against Australia, they have moved to the number 1 position in the ICC rankings, besides bagging the series 3-0. And now, the hosts are close to achieving another feat - 10 ODI wins in a row.

Australia have done that six times while South Africa did that five times. West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan notched 10 or more wins in a row twice. England and New Zealand have managed to reach the mark once each.

It could be India's turn now when the two protagonists meet each other the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday (September 28) in the fourth one-dayer.

The form Kohli & Co. is in also does not suggest anything apart from another romp for the home side.

After losing to the West Indies by 11 runs in Antigua in July, India have not lost an ODI translating to nine straight wins.

On the other side, Australia have lost 11 straight ODIs away from home and their last win came against Pakistan in January.

Man in focus

Hardik Pandya: He has played vital roles in India's wins in the first ODI at Chennai and in the third one at Indore. He would want another strong effort to add to the growing Pandya cult.

Team sheet

India: They need not tinker with the combination, unless they want to give opportunity to someone.

Australia: Steve Smith side has tried different combinations in the last three matches and the only one worked was Aaron Finch coming in as opener. Injured Ashton Agar has gone back and Adam Zampa might return to the playing XI.



Pitch / Conditions

It has been raining in Bengaluru since Tuesday and a gloomy match day is on cards. But Chinnaswamy has excellent drainage facilities.

Pitch could be on the slower side as was seen in the couple of Karnataka Premier League matches recently. A total in the vicinity of 280 could be a tricky one for the chasing side.

Stats

This is the 100th ODI for Australian opener David Warner.

Virat Kohli has played four ODI matches at Chinnaswamy, home venue of his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore, and his scores read 0, 8, 34, 0 at 10.50. He would certainly like to change that.