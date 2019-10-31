Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma reacts to Farokh Engineer's comments, terms them 'ill-intended lies'

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer was quoted by The Times Of India as saying, "I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea."

'Mickey Mouse commmittee’ - Former India wicketkeeper tears into selectors

Anushka, who is often dragged into controversy for being the wife of India captain Virat Kohli, took to her Twitter handle to react on the fresh controversy raked up in her name.

In her post, Anushka wrote, "I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience! If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations."

The actor further wrote in her post, "And the latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported. But when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!"

Anushka also wrote that she is often wrongly blamed for Virat Kohli's performance on the field and some other things involving Indian cricket.

"I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false and fabricated news and stories against one if the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. I always saw dignity and truth embedded in the shadow of my silence.

They say, say a lie so many times repeatedly that it starts to look like the truth and I am afraid this is what had been happening with me. My silence has made the lies spitted against me seem true but that ends today.

I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then; My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am part of close-door team meetings and influenced selection processes and I have been kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed my authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet, I kept quiet."

Talking about the controversy that raked up during Team India's visit to the Indian High Commissioner's residence in which the actor posed with the rest of the Indian team members for a photograph, she wrote, "My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc. when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet. I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet."