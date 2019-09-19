Cricket
Virat Kohli says India will monitor new players temper in South Africa series

By
India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Mohali, September 19: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (September 18) said the team management will give new players a chance and test their temperament in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Kolhi, who guided India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20 International in Mohali, credited his bowling attack which had a new-look for restricting the visitors to a modest 149 for five.

"Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us," he said at the post-match press conference.

"That's exactly what we're looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure," he added.

India vs South Africa: 2nd T20I Highlights

Kohli, who was unbeaten on 72, revealed the passion to play for the country is the secret behind his consistency.

"It's the badge in front of my shirt. It's a pride to play for my country so whatever it takes to get over the line, I will do. Get the team across the line anyhow. If you want to make your team win, you'll find a way."

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock felt Indian bowling unit's fine display in the death overs didn't help their cause in setting a competitive target.

"I think we got off to a good start. Towards the end they bowled pretty well, they understood the conditions a lot quicker than we did," he said.

Kohli goes past Rohit to become highest run-getter in T20Is

De Kock, however, credited the three debutants - Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma, while he also said it was easier to bat when there was pace on the ball.

"There was a lot of pressure coming in for some of the new guys and I thought they played really well. Obviously we didn't get a winning start but I thought they held their nerve very well.

"Unfortunately when there was pace on the ball it looked like it was easier to bat on, so it was about taking the pace off. But then they batted really well."

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
