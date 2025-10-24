Cricket Virat Kohli should learn from Shreyas Iyer: Mohammed Kaif gives huge verdict on India stalwart By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 18:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has given a strong message to Virat Kohli amid his horrid form in Australia.

Virat Kohli's ODI series against Australia so far has been disappointing. Returning to international cricket after seven months, he suffered back-to-back ducks in the first two matches at Perth and Adelaide, falling to Mitchell Starc and Xavier Bartlett respectively.

Kohli has faced only 12 deliveries in the series so far, struggling against the moving ball and failing to find his timing. Amid his batting slump, former India player Kaif has advised Kohli to test himself in domestic cricket and feature for India A to regain his form.

The Indian stars have not been part of the domestic circuit in majority of their international career. It was after a BCCI circular, that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Kohli took part in the Ranji Trophy last season. But with his current form, Kaif believes Kohli must find his feet through domestic cricket. The former India player spoke on his YouTube channel and cited Shreyas Iyer's comeback as the India batter grinded in domestic tournaments and returned to international cricket after a series of top performances.

"I had met Shreyas Iyer recently, and I asked him about his stance and rhythm. Since he is currently only playing ODIs after taking a break from red-ball cricket and not participating in T20Is, I wanted to understand how he still manages to play with such fluency. He is mentally sorted, knows his game inside out, and has fine-tuned his mind. He also played in the India A matches, and that's why I say Virat and Rohit should consider doing the same," Kaif was quoted as saying by India Today.

Kohli will get another chance to make amends in Sydney on Saturday as India play the final ODI of the series, albeit having already lost the series.