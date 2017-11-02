Virat Kohli spotted using walkie-talkie from dugout during 1st T20I, gets ICC clean chit

New Delhi, Nov 2: India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted using a walkie-talkie in the dugout during India's innings against New Zealand in the first T20I against New Zealand here on Wednesday (November 1).

The camera showed Kohli using the walkie-talkie while sitting in the dugout during India's innings. It was the fifteenth over of the hosts' innings when the Indian skipper was caught on camera using the communication device.

India were 139 without loss in the game when the camera panned towards a calm Indian camp showed their skipper talking to someone over a walkie-talkie.

It must be noted that use of any sort of communication devices during the match and in the dugout area is not permitted by the ICC.

But as per a report from Times Now, the global cricketing body gave a clean chit to the Indian cricketer and confirmed that Kohli did not breach the ICC code of conduct as he took a prior permission from the ICC before using it.

#BREAKING: ICC gives clean chit to Virat Kohli, Virat had sought prior permission from ICC to use walkie-talkie #WalkieTalkieVirat — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Men in Blue registered a convincing win by 53 runs against New Zealand in the match. Put in to bat first, Team India posted 202/3 in the set 20 overs.

Indian batsmen made merry at the Feroz Shah Kotla track and hammered Kiwi bowlers. In response, the visitors could only manage to score 149/8 and lost the game.

India have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.