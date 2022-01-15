Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Record: Stats of India's most successful Test captain

Kohli’s decision was quite surprising but not really untimely as India had lost a Test series against South Africa from a position of strength after winning the first Test.

"7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction", the time had come for him to step aside.

"Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," Kohli said in a Tweet.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.

“I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation.

“You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life.

“Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward,” he added.

So, here are some stats of Kohli the Test captain.

2014: The year in which Kohli took over as India Test captain from MS Dhoni.

20: Kohli has made 20 hundreds as captain, the highest by an Indian. He also score 18 fifties.

42: Under Kohli’s leadership India led the ICC Test Rankings for a continuous 42 months from October 2016 to March 2020.

24: Kohli has led India to most number of Test wins at home from 31 matches.

16: Number of away from home Test wins for India under Kohli from 37 matches.

68: The number of Tests Kohli captained India.

40: Kohli led India to win in 40 Tests, lost 17 and drew 11.

58.82: The winning percentage of India in Tests under Kohli.

5864: The number of runs Kohli as scored as captain of India in Tests.

54.80: Kohli’s Test average as India captain.

254: Kohli’s highest individual score as India’s Test captain