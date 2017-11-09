Virat Kohli time for these little angels!

Bengaluru, November 9: Virat Kohli might be a super star. But the Indian skipper has a heart of gold when it comes to interacting with fans and children.

Kohli showcased his compassionate side ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananathapuram which India won by six runs to clinch the series 2-1.

'King' Kohli got out of the team bus at the Greenfield stadium and found some time to interact with kids who are struggling with bone diseases.

Kohli took selfies with the children before signing autographs for them.

The meeting with the kids was an initiative of ADGP Sandhya and IG Manoj Abraham.