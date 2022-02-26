Virat Kohli to play his 100th Test at Mohali behind closed doors against Sri Lanka

"First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma told ANI.

India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma who is leading India for the first time in Test matches.

Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.

Kohli’s take on captaincy

Meanwhile, Kohli has said there is nothing to be shocked about his leaving the captaincy as he does not hold onto things more than he should.

Kohli first stood down as India's T20I skipper last year and then he was removed as the ODI skipper. And earlier this year, Kohli also stood down as India's Test skipper.

The batter also decided to leave the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year and from this season onwards, the franchise will have a new leader.

"I am not someone who holds onto things more than I should. Even if I know I can do a lot more, if I am not going to enjoy the process, I'm not going to do it.

“Because it's very difficult for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations 'Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked'," Kohli said on the RCB Podcast.

"There's nothing to be shocked about. I explain to people, I wanted some space and I wanted to manage my workload and the story ends there.

“There was actually nothing at all. I keep my life very simple and basic, when I wanted to make a decision, I made a decision and I announced it," he added.

Further talking about his decision, Kohli said: "I didn't want to think about it and contemplate it for another year. That would have done nothing to me, nothing to the environment I'm part of.

“Quality of life is something very important to me. And the quality of cricket is something very important to me."

“Over a period of time, you want to do what you're doing day-in-and-day-out and you want to do as much as you can, but at the end of the day, you have to realize that quality is far more important than quantity. Quantity in hard work, quality in execution," he added.

Kohli has not scored a century since November 2019. His last ton in international cricket came in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

Since then Kohli suffered a dip in form, even though he scored several half-centuries across the formats but failed to convert them to three-figure marks.