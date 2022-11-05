Virat Kohli turns 34; Indian cricket team, fans celebrate batting master's birthday at Melbourne

The Indian cricket cut a cake on the occasion and later Kohli himself cut a cake near the nets area at the MCG in the presence of media personnel.

The Indian fans present in Melbourne came together to celebrate the former captain's birthday and showered well wishes on the 34-year-old.

The Fans also cut a cake with Virat's name on the cake with loud cheers of hip hip hurray for the Indian player who has been in great form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Fans across the globe adore Virat for his batting prowess and the absolute gem of a person that he is. His never give up attitude serves as an inspiration to many around the world.

The batter has wowed fans with his love for the game and his penchant for fitness, lifting the Indian side's fitness standards and bringing about a change in the Indian dressing room.

He has also been a great ambassador for cricket with a sheer passion for test cricket which has seen a decline in the audience with the T20 format being preferred by most viewers.

An avid Kohli fan, Suren said, “His birthday is always special. You wonder how a person can make over a billion people so proud, with his special knock against Pakistan in the World Cup helping the team win. He has been performing regularly and has performed with the bat in all games for India in the ongoing World Cup.

“He has been the player of the tournament earlier in the T20 World Cup. In the upcoming games, we have very high hopes for him as he is performing well and he will definitely get us a World Cup this year.”

Ayushi a cricket fan in Melbourne also wished Virat a very Happy Birthday and expressed that the best return gift he could give would be by winning the T20 World Cup.

"I wish Virat a very happy birthday and lots of love and success. May you get all the success. You enjoy your life with happiness and love with your family. I request you to win the World Cup, please. We need it as a gift from you," said Ayushi.