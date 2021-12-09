Virat Kohli tweet announcing birth of daughter Vamika most liked on Twitter in 2021

The date period between January 01, 2021, to November 15, 2021, was considered for the ranking of tweets.

While Kohli's Vamika arrival tweet earned the most likes on the social media platform, Pat Cummins' tweet related to COVID donation was the most retweeted in the country.

The Indian skipper Kohli, who is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharam, had announced the birth of his daughter on January 11, 2021.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," Kohli had tweeted on January 11 this year.

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Cummins's tweet during the first phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, earned the most retweets in India this year.

The Aussie pacer, who was playing for Kolkata Knight Rider took to Twitter to announce that he would be donating to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Cummins was the first international cricketer to contribute an amount to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The pacer ended up contributing AUD 50,000.

"@patcummins30's gesture touched our hearts to become the most Retweeted and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2021," Twitter India tweeted.

Google List of Top 10 searches in 2021: IPL tops chart, beats CoWIN, Covid Vaccine

The IPL, meanwhile, doiminated as the most searched in Google as per the search engine giant's year-end statistics. In fact, the six search key words were related to sports among the top 10.

While ICC T20 World Cup was third, the fourth spot was occupied by Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics came fifth. Eighth on the list was Copa America and Neeraj Chopra, the javelin gold winner in Tokyo Olympics, occupied the 9th spot.