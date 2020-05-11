Virat Kohli vs Rubel Hossain: Inside story of a thrilling rivalry

"I have played against Virat Kohli since our U-19 days. So, I have had things going on with him from our U-19 days. During the U-19 days, he used to sledge a lot. Now it may not be that much," Rubel said during a Facebook Live session with teammates Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, as quoted by bdcrictime.com.

"There was a match in South Africa, in a tri-national tournament. He was sledging a lot, abusing our batters. We know how it is," said Rubel smiling.

"I had an altercation with him and the umpire had to intervene," he added. Kohli led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup victory in 2008 and from there on, there has been no looking back for one of the world's premier batsman and current India captain.

Rubel and Kohli met during the 2019 World Cup too in Birmingham. India had beaten Bangladesh by 28 runs. Rubel had taken the catch to dismiss Kohli for 26 off Mustafizur Rahman.