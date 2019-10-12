Cricket
Virat Kohli puts opposition under pressure with gap-finding ability: Laxman

VVS Laxman lauds Virat Kohli
VVS Laxman lauds Virat Kohli

Pune, October 12: Former India batsman VVS Laxman was all praise for Virat Kohli after the India skipper slammed a career-best unbeaten 254 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Riding on Kohli's record seventh double century, the most by an Indian batsman, India declared on 601/5 before reducing South Africa to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2.

Laxman said that at this stage of Kohli's career, the battle against one's own thought process becomes more crucial than against the bowlers.

"For a player like Kohli, batting at this level is like batting against your thought process and not against the bowlers," the 44-year-old said in a segment of Cricket Live exclusively aired on Star Sports.

Laxman also said that Kohli's ability to pick the gaps on a consistent basis puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers.

"I'm really impressed with his precise footwork and effective shot selection. It's amazing how he balances his stance, how he goes forward and plays the ball through the offside. He has the gift of noticing the gaps which puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers. He definitely had a different level of concentration today," Laxman said.

Kohli got past several records en route to his career best unbeaten 254 against South Africa in the first innings of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.

SAF 144/7 (50.0) vs IND 601/5 decl
Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
