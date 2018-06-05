Virat Kohli will face big challenge in James Anderson on England tour: Glenn McGrath

McGrath, who has been visiting India quite frequently ever since he retired from international cricket, in an interview with Times of India opined Indian batsmen will have to quickly acclimatise with English conditions to do well if they wish to win the series.

India Tour of England Schedule

Talking about India's chances of doing well in the upcoming Test series immediately after the limited-overs' series, the Aussie legend opined the players have experience of playing in English conditions and thus hoped they would get accustomed to the conditions by then.

Asked about India's pace attack, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah - who did exceedingly well in South Africa, the 48-year-old - who has headed MRF Pace Academy in 2012 - said, "I think Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah will hold the key. Both of them have got pretty good control. That's what you need in England. The duke ball has got a pronounced seam. If you get the ball in the right areas consistently, it will do a little bit throughout and they will do well."

Pidge also praised Bumrah and said his action and accuracy will help him trouble batsmen and English conditions are going to suit him as well but it is the batting that is going to be a concern for the number one ranked Test side.

"I expect Bumrah to do well in England too simply because of the way he bowls. He has got a unique action, but he bowls lengths that are challenging for the batsmen. He will enjoy bowling with the duke ball. I actually think all the Indian pacers will have success in England. It's just a question of the batsmen getting enough runs.

Talking about India's batting mainstay and skipper Virat Kohli, who averaged 13.4 in the 2014 Test series, is going to fare against England, Pidge said the Indian skipper has matured a lot ever since but he will be troubled there, especially against James Anderson.

"Obviously, Kohli is a more experienced player this time around. There's no doubt that he's a quality batsman, but English conditions are pretty tough. When you have got a bowler like James Anderson who knows the conditions so well, it's going to be a lot of hard work for Kohli. He has got to be prepared to work hard. He can't just go out and play his game and hit through the line. He has got to be able to adapt. I'm looking forward to that battle."

The first Test between India and England will be played at iconic Edgbaston, starting August 1.