Cricket 'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's ODI campaign against Australia, beginning October 19, comes with renewed focus on two of its most celebrated cricketers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

As the duo returns to international action after seven months, former India coach Ravi Shastri has clarified the circumstances around their Test retirement and shared his thoughts on their immediate future. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Shastri revealed that both players decided to leave the Test format on their own terms.

"Virat retired from Test cricket, as did Rohit. They were not asked to retire. They went on their own," he said, addressing the recent speculation surrounding their exits.

The pair, once pillars of India's multi-format setup, have now limited themselves to ODIs following their decision to step away from T20Is after clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup. With the next 50-over World Cup still nearly two years away, Shastri advised India's seasoned campaigners to approach each assignment deliberately.

"I would say take it one series at a time. It's still a long way to go," Shastri remarked. "Hopefully, if they have a good one here, that should keep them in a good state of mind, thinking of South Africa."

He praised their continued hunger and impact, noting, "(Virat Kohli's) a master chaser, and Rohit is explosive at the top. They feel they've got enough cricket in them. It depends how hungry you are, how fit you are, whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it'll come in very handy."

However, the former coach also hinted that the duo could choose to step aside from ODIs if the motivation wanes. "You could see how they left the T20 format when India won the T20 World Cup. Three of them went, (Ravindra) Jadeja, Kohli and Rohit," he said. "If they're not enjoying it, if the form is not good, they might pull the plug themselves."

As India preps to face Australia under new captain Shubman Gill, the spotlight will inevitably fall on Rohit and Kohli-veterans whose choices continue to shape Indian cricket's transition narrative.