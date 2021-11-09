Virender Sehwag advises Virat Kohli to not quit ODI and Test captaincy

Kohli - before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - had announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of India's T20I side. With Team India's campaign in the showpiece event ending with an exit from the Super 12 stage, Kohli's swansong as the T20I captain ended on a forgettable note.

While analysing Team India's exit from the T20 World Cup, Sehwag opined Kohli shouldn't stop captaining the side in the rest of the formats.

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the rest of the two format's captaincy. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel under his captaincy, India is playing good and his record as a captain is brilliant," Sehwag said on his official Facebook page. The Nawab of Najafgarh was responding to a fan's question whether the Delhi cricketer should step down as skipper altogether.

"He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that leaving or not leaving the captaincy in ODIs and Tests should be his personal decision," he further added.

Sehwag - who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning Indian side - also advised the Men In Blue to introspect on their performance in ICC tournaments. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013.

"I know we should support the team during bad times but it's been a long time we haven't won any major ICC tournament. India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently," Sehwag added.