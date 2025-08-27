Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

Grimsby Town vs Man United Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch EFL Cup Round 2 Match across the World?

Cricket 'How much Money do you Want?' Virender Sehwag schooled by Shaurya Chakra Winning Major for Promoting IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 23:17 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will be part of the Asia Cup 2025, which starts from September 9. But ahead of that, the upcoming Asia Cup has become embroiled in controversy due to a promotional video released by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster.

The promo, aimed at generating excitement for the marquee India vs Pakistan match on September 14, featured India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, and former Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag. However, instead of excitement, it sparked severe backlash on social media.

Fans were outraged because of the timing and focus on the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, given the sensitive emotions following the April 23 Pahalgam terror attack that tragically killed 26 civilians. Many users condemned the broadcast for insensitively capitalizing on the rivalry so soon after the attack. This led to calls for boycotting the entire Asia Cup and specifically Sony Sports Network. Virender Sehwag and the BCCI also received sharp criticism from fans for their involvement in promoting this encounter.

Sehwag, despite facing a backlash for fronting the promo, remains hopeful about India's prospects in the tournament. The Asia Cup 2025 marks a new era for India without former stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India starts its campaign against UAE on September 10, with the eagerly awaited Pakistan clash following on September 14 in Dubai.

But the old charm of the two nations meeting has completely evaporated this time around. Sehwag has been mercilessly bashed by netizens across social media, who have given a havoc dressing down to the former India cricketer, who has often been vocal for nationalist sentiments.

'How can you promote anything happening with Pakistan? How much money do you want? And if you are not doing this for money and really want to promote sports than go to villages of India and promote sports,' Shaurya Chakra winning Major Pawan Kumar wrote on X addressing Sehwag.

"Virender Sehwag's double standards are shocking.He cheers for war and claps for military operations but quickly switches to cashing in on India-Pakistan matches for money and fame," a fan named Vizhpuneet wrote on social media.

This fan termed BCCI pathetic and criticized Sehwag for becoming a part of the promo.