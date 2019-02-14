VVS Laxman: India, England are favourites to lift ICC World Cup 2019

According to the 44-year-old Hyderabad cricketer-turned commentator, the teams peaking at the right time would have the edge over others.

"It's all about peaking at the right time which is so important. The World Cup is a long format so every player should be at his best physically and mentally if India has to win the World Cup. They start as favourites. For me, India and England start as favourites," Laxman was quoted as saying by IANS.

The cricketer also applauded Virat Kohli-led side's performance in the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand and pointed out that India's bowling and batting departments coming together is a big plus.

"I think brilliant. The way they played, I would like to congratulate the entire team," Laxman said.

"The way they played right from the Australia series to the New Zealand series... and it's not only one or two players who have put their hand up. Everyone has contributed. So it's great to see bowling and batting departments contribute," he concluded.

The reason why India and England are being termed favourites is that these two teams have done exceedingly well in the last four years. Off 89 games played in between (12 Feb 2015 and 12 Feb 2019), India have won 61 of them while lost just 25 and enjoy the highest win/loss ratio of 2.440.

England, on the other hand, have come out victorious on 53 occasions from 83 games and their win/loss ratio (2.120) is second best after India.