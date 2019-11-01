VVS Laxman turns 45: Cricketing fraternity conveys its wishes to 'Very Very Special' Player

Laxman, who is known for his stylish batting, played 134 Tests for India and amassed 8781 runs in the longer format. He is still remembered as one of the best batsmen in the world when came to playing 'wristy' shots.

Read in Telugu

VVS Laxman turns 45: Here's 5 Very Very Special innings

Often hailed as 'Australia's nemesis', Laxman aggregated 3,173 Test runs against the Aussies, including two double centuries. Laxman notched up his career's maiden Test ton against the same opponents in the year 1999 at Sydney when he played a knock of 167.

The right-handed middle-order batsman frustrated the Aussie bowlers on numerous occasions. His marathon knock of 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens is still regarded as one the best knocks by an Indian against the Kangaroos.

He has frustrated the Australians so much that he compelled former Australia skipper Steve Waugh telling his fellow teammate Brett Lee, "If you get Dravid, great. If you get Sachin, brilliant. But if you get Laxman, it's a miracle."

Several former and current India cricketers took to their Twitter handles to congratulate the Hyderabadi cricketer on his birthday.

ICC:

Tests ➞ 134

Runs ➞ 8781

Centuries ➞ 17

Average ➞ 45.97



2434 of his Test runs came against Australia, including a marathon innings of 281 at Eden Gardens in 2001, which took India to one of their most spectacular victories!



Happy birthday to the legendary VVS Laxman 🎂 pic.twitter.com/9Ufp9nCjAl — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2019

BCCI:

Here's wishing one of #TeamIndia's most stylish batsmen, @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday 🎂🍰



On his special day, relive his 'very very special' knock of 281 against Australia #HappyBirthdayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/72e2ZwCD90 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

Here’s wishing a very very happy birthday to a very very special human being....one of the finest I’ve come across. Have a great day and year @VVSLaxman281 pic.twitter.com/uknHtG94qq — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Harbhajan Singh:

Happy birthday to the best person I have ever met.. what a legend..my very very dear friend @VVSLaxman281 May you continue to be blessed and happy forever .. #Happpybirthdaylaxman pic.twitter.com/bspzcI6l9R — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2019

Irfan Pathan:

Wishing u a very happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 bhai. Watta style,Rajesh khanna fan??? pic.twitter.com/wH62JD6xxv — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 1, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan:

Many many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281 Bhai. Hope you have an amazing year ahead.. God bless. 🙏✨ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 1, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Here's wishing a great birthday to one of the greatest test batsmen and a great person @VVSLaxman281 bhai. 🤗 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 1, 2019

Sarang Bhalerao, journalist:

Many happy returns of the day, @VVSLaxman281

Have a great year ahead 😊#HappyBirthdayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/UKdpE4yrYG — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 1, 2019

Vimal Kumar, journalist:

Fans:

Scored 167 when no other scored in excess of 25. Same game McGrath took 5/55. Team India scored 261 with 167 coming from his willow. He batted at a SR of 84 & Team were bundled out in 58 overs (4.5 RR) Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281#HappyBirthdayVVSLaxmanpic.twitter.com/ITsYf4TR2q — Inswinging Yorker (@InswingingY) November 1, 2019

Sydney 167, Kolkata 281, Mohali 73* in 2010 & 96 at Durban in winning cause. Sad till the date that he didn't get to three figures in that innings. A saviour & an artist with bat @VVSLaxman281 #HappyBirthdayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/mdtIiXSLVv — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) November 1, 2019