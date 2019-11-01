Cricket
VVS Laxman turns 45: Cricketing fraternity conveys its wishes to 'Very Very Special' Player

By
VVS Laxman turns 45: Cricketing fraternity conveys its wishes to Very Very Special Cricketer

New Delhi, Nov 1: Former India stylish batsman VVS Laxman turned 45 on Friday (November 1) and cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to convey their greetings to the iconic cricketer from Hyderabad.

Laxman, who is known for his stylish batting, played 134 Tests for India and amassed 8781 runs in the longer format. He is still remembered as one of the best batsmen in the world when came to playing 'wristy' shots.

VVS Laxman turns 45: Here's 5 Very Very Special innings

Often hailed as 'Australia's nemesis', Laxman aggregated 3,173 Test runs against the Aussies, including two double centuries. Laxman notched up his career's maiden Test ton against the same opponents in the year 1999 at Sydney when he played a knock of 167.

The right-handed middle-order batsman frustrated the Aussie bowlers on numerous occasions. His marathon knock of 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens is still regarded as one the best knocks by an Indian against the Kangaroos.

He has frustrated the Australians so much that he compelled former Australia skipper Steve Waugh telling his fellow teammate Brett Lee, "If you get Dravid, great. If you get Sachin, brilliant. But if you get Laxman, it's a miracle."

Several former and current India cricketers took to their Twitter handles to congratulate the Hyderabadi cricketer on his birthday.

ICC:

BCCI:

Aakash Chopra:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Harbhajan Singh:

Irfan Pathan:

Shikhar Dhawan:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Sarang Bhalerao, journalist:

Vimal Kumar, journalist:

Fans:

Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
