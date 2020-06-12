Waqar Younis enjoyed watching Navjot Sidhu getting teased about the golden duck on Kapil Sharma show

It was another Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram who made the revelations during his guest appearance at the show that left Sidhu in trouble and gave Kapil Sharma new weapon to take a jibe on Punjab cricketer.

In a freewheeling chat at GloFans twitter platform during 'Q20', Waqar Younis revealed how much he enjoyed watching Sidhu Paaji being teased on the show.

"I have seen that Kapil Sharma Show, few times and I know my name has been mentioned several times regarding Sidhu paaji when I got him out in 1990. And, I got him on a very very first ball. I know he has been teased a lot because of that. And, it was a wonderful game of Cricket. We always used to enjoy playing against India in those days because we used to win against India a lot those days. Not nowadays, though," Waqar confessed to a fan's question on GloFans.

"But yes, Sidhu paaji has always been a great friend and a good mentor also. He is a lovely human being and I've done a lot of shows with him and Cricket shows also. I know he does a lot of this Kapil Sharma Show which I've really enjoyed watching. Yeah... It's good that he gets teased there which I really love! Good," he further added.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched comedy shows of Indian television that has managed to create a huge fan base across all walks of life, including sports. Not only Indian stars, but international athletes have also appeared in the show as special guests. One particular episode that featured former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram made some funny yet serious revelation left his former teammate Waqar Younis absolutely smitten.

Waqar has revealed the same to his fans and admitted that he likes the show a lot and was quite amused by Wasim Akram's episode when the host, Kapil Sharma went on a different tangent and continuously reminded his fellow cast member and former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu about the golden duck during an India Pakistan clash back in 1990. It should be noted that Kapil quite often brought up the incident in the past which not only used to send the fans into a complete laugh also left Sidhu red-faced.

During the 'Q20' session, Waqar Younis further revealed Bollywood actress Kajol as his favourite actress and legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the best actor, in yet another question by a fan.

