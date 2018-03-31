Tearful David Warner not ruling out retirement after ball-tampering scandal

Warner was banned from international and domestic cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA), having been deemed to have instigated the plan to ball-tamper during the third Test against South Africa.

Steve Smith was also suspended for 12 months, while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine, with all three players able to appeal.

Facing a news conference on Saturday (March 30), Warner said he knew his international career could be over.

"I can honestly say I've only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket. In striving to do so, I've made a decision which has had the opposite effect and it's one that I'll regret for as long as I live," he said.

"I do realise that I'm responsible for my own actions and the consequences that that brings. It is heartbreaking to know that I'll not be taking the field with my team-mates I love and respect and that I've let down.

"Right now, it is hard to know what comes next, but first and foremost is the well being of my family.

"In the back of my mind, I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I'm resigned to the fact that that may never happen."

While the left-handed batsman took responsibility and apologised for his role, he dodged multiple questions over who was involved or whether he was the orchestrator.

Asked about retirement, Warner, 31, refused to rule it out as a possibility.

"That's something that I'll continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions," he said.

Asked about a possible appeal ahead of Thursday's deadline, Warner said: "That's something that I will continue to sit down with my family and weigh up all my considerations before I make any decisions." Warner is considered to be the mastermind behind the scandal and was charged by Cricket Australia for developing the plot, asking Bancroft to use yellow sandpaper to tamper the ball.

When asked to elaborate the details of the plot, Warner said: "I am here today to accept my responsibility for my part and my involvement for what happened in Cape Town. We know what the consequences are when we make horrible decisions like this. It's inexcusable, I am deeply sorry. I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team. I will do everything I can to earn back the respect of the Australian public.

"But in the coming weeks and months I am going to look at what has happened and who I am as a man. "To be honest, I am not sure right now how I will do this, I will seek out advice and expertise to make serious changes."

His wife Candice, who had accompanied him to the press conference, also sobbed during the 10-minute interaction as she watched him from the media seats. “I want to apologise to my family, especially my wife and daughters. Your love means more than anything to me. I know I would not be anything without you. I'm very sorry for putting you through this and I promise I'll never put you in this position again,” Warner said.

The 31-year-old also issued apologies to the South African fans. “To South African players, administration and fans, I apologise unreservedly for my part in this and I am sorry. I brought the game into disrepute on your soil. South Africa is a fine cricketing nation and deserves better from its guests and deserves better from me."

Warner is the most controversial of the trio as he was also involved in an ugly spat with South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock during the fourth day of the opening Test at Durban. He was involved in a heated exchange with de Kock and needed to be dragged away by his teammates, including skipper Smith.

