Was Sanju Samson really out? Third umpire decisions in the IPL questioned

While Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler put 22 on the board off just 12 deliveries, skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who has been phenomenal this season, lost their wickets cheaply. While captain Smith went for 5 off 5, Samson went for just 4 off 3.

Samson was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off his own delivery, but his wicket raised questions. While Chahal dived low to follow through after beating the batsman in flight, the solf signal was out. As Chahal went down there was a chance that the ball could be sticking out, but the third umpire wasn't able to find any conclusive evidence and eventually the Royals batsman had to walk back as the decision remained out.

Many shared replays showing that the ball may have been touching the ground, but the third umpire stuck to the on-field umpire's decision. And this made fans question the third's umpire's call.

Samson's wicket was a massive wicket for Virat Kohli's team. Following his dismissal the Royals were struggling at 31/3.

The decision went in favour of the bowling team, and that enraged netizens, who took to social media to question his dismissal. Here's how fans reacted on social media to Chahal removing the in-form Samson.

