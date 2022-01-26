Watch! Dwayne Bravo and Nazmul Islam enact Pushpa Walk in Bangladesh Premier League

During the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, Bravo celebrated in Allu Arjun style after during his Fortune Borishal team's match against Comilla Victoria.

Bravo, who took three wickets in the match, did the Pushpa Walk after dismissing Mahidul Islam Ankon.

The Champion, @DJBravo47 channels his inner 𝑷𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒑𝒂 🕺🏼 after sending Mahidul Islam Ankon back to the pavilion! 😍



Catch the West Indian legend in relentless #BBPL2022 action for just ₹5, LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/OLCsbLuBGA#BPLonFanCode @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/kVlAlvI2x3 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 25, 2022

"The Champion, @DJBravo47 channels his inner 𝑷𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒑𝒂 🕺🏼 after sending Mahidul Islam Ankon back to the pavilion! 😍," FanCode who have the official live streaming rights for BPL 2022, tweeted the video from their official handle.

Later Bangladesh's Nazmul Islam emulated Bravoe as he too did the Pushpa Walk, which has now become a trend.

𝑵𝒂𝒛𝒎𝒖𝒍, 𝑵𝒂𝒛𝒎𝒖𝒍 𝑰𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒎... 𝑴𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒋𝒉𝒖𝒌𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝒏𝒂𝒉𝒊 👑#FanCode brings you some of the best cricket leagues from the world. 🔥



🍿 Follow more on-field antics from #BBPL2022, LIVE on #FanCode for just ₹5 👉 https://t.co/d0tyCSh9cV pic.twitter.com/QhguHFwyF9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 25, 2022

"𝑵𝒂𝒛𝒎𝒖𝒍, 𝑵𝒂𝒛𝒎𝒖𝒍 𝑰𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒎... 𝑴𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒋𝒉𝒖𝒌𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝒏𝒂𝒉𝒊 👑," FanCode tweeted that video as well.

The eighth edition of BPL, which began on January 21, features six teams battle in the double round-robin format with the the top four after the league phase battling it out in the play-off or knock-out rounds to decide the winner.

In India FanCode is having the official broadcasting/live streaming rights of the event.

FanCode bags rights of Bangladesh Premier League 2022

BPL 2022 is being staged across three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet and Chittagong.

The play-off rounds is being played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

In a change of rules ahead of the new season, teams aere allowed to play three overseas players from this season.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022: Full Schedule, Dates, Time in IST, Venues and Live Streaming Information

The global T20 superstars like Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are seen in action alongside more overseas and Bangladesh players.

Fans across India can enjoy a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming, fastest interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, personalised viewing experiences among others on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

The eighth season of BPL will feature 30 games in the league stage followed by the play-offs with the finals scheduled for February 18.