Watch: Ishan Kishan takes a wonder catch to dismiss Charith Asalanka

Kishan ran a massive distance as Charith Asalanka managed to sky the ball in Umran Malik's bowling.

Kishan, from his wicketkeeping position, finished the catch almost at the fine leg position, but managed to hold on to the skier in a sublime fashion. India captain Hardik Pandya was awestruck and could only manage a smile in astonishment.

During the ball was in the sky, it looked surely the fine leg fielder Harshal Patel will be taking it comfortably, but the Indian keeper had the gloves on and he called for it. The southpaw maintained his balance while he sprinted and managed to keep his eye on the ball, before completing a fantastic catch.

He was decent with the bat as well. The southpaw gave India a rapid start with 17 runs in the first over. He scored 37 runs off 29 balls that 3 fours and 2 sixes in it.

India Scored 162/5 Batting First:

India were put into bat earlier after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bowl first. Despite Ishan Kishan finding his touch, the hosts lost wickets in regular intervals and were 46 for 3 after the first seven overs.

Shubman Gill, who made his debut in T20Is, fell for just 7 runs in the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana.

Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Sanju Samson (5) also fell cheaply as the visitors out India under pressure. Kishan and skipper Hardik Pandya built a decent partnership but both of them were sent back to the hut and India were 94 for 5 in the 15th over.

But Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda turned the saviour for the home side. The pair amassed a 68 runs partnership off just 35 balls to take India beyond 160. The pair batted with authority over the Lankan bowlers and cleared the fence regularly in the final overs. Hooda finished as the highest run-scorer for India with his 41 off just 23 balls, while Axar Patel also used his long handle well (31 off 20 balls).

Sri Lanka are 107 for 5 at the end of 14 overs as they look to chase 163 runs.