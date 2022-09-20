WATCH! Virat Kohli takes a walk down memory lane, explains hilarious street cricket slang

Gully cricket is a very common sight in the country and like most Indian cricketers, Kohli has also spent his childhood playing street cricket.

Like any kid growing up in India, Kohli has had his fair share of street cricket and knows all about the slangs and lingo used during the game. Ahead of India's opening T20I against Australia, sportswear brand Puma shared a video of the star batsman.

In the video Delhi-born Kohli, was asked about the 'lappa shot' and the star batsman was left in splits as he took a walk down memory lane. The flamboyant cricketer opened up about some funny moments while he described the meaning of the slang.

In the video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, shared on social media, Kohli was seen engaging in a fun conversation about the slangs used during street cricket. The video went viral on social media instantly.

Ahead of India's match against Australia on Tuesday, sportswear brand PUMA shared an entertaining video on its social media platforms, of Kohli spending some fun time off-the-field as he explained a hilarious street cricket slang, 'lappa'.

The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, went viral as soon as it was uploaded. Asked about the slang, Kohli broke into laughter as he said, "Lappa is a slog over mid-wicket. A guy who doesn't probably know how to bat well knows only one shot which is lappa."

.@imVkohli is back with your weekly guide to cricket slangs 👨🏻‍🏫🏏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vfKAI5mYPc — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) September 20, 2022

Reminiscing his street cricket days, he added: "We have played a lot like this. And there were a lot of players who knew only this shot, just a slog over mid-wicket. It would be very frustrating for me as well as the team to see the batsman getting out playing that shot. It is fine if you get out while playing proper (cricketing) shots."

The modern day great, who shares a close association with PUMA since 2017 and collaborates with them on brand one8, recently struck his 71st century with a magnificent knock, which was a treat to Indian cricket fans who witnessed glimpses of vintage Kohli.

Returning to the field after a break, Kohli broke a nearly three-year drought to hit a century - which was incidentally his maiden T20I ton. It couldn't come at a better time, with the T20 World Cup knocking on the doors.

Ahead of the World Cup, Kohli will take to the field when India take on Australia in the three-match T20I series. The first match of the series is set to be held on Tuesday (Sept. 20th) at Mohali stadium.