Watson one of the more underrated players for Australia: Ricky Ponting

Bengaluru, Nov. 4: Following Chennai Super Kings’ exit from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Watson had already ended his international career in March 2016 and had been playing T20 leagues. But following a mellow season with CSK, the 39-year-old called it quits from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.
Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting congratulated Watson for a brilliant career and said that the all-rounder was one of the most-underrated players for Australia.
Following Watson’s retirement, the Delhi Capitals coach took to Twitter to congratulate the CSK batsmen. “Congrats on a brilliant career @ShaneRWatson33. Loved every minute of playing alongside you, you were a brilliant teammate and someone I love calling a close friend. I think one of the more underrated players Australia has had. Enjoy retirement,” Ponting tweeted.
Congrats on a brilliant career @ShaneRWatson33. Loved every minute of playing alongside you, you were a brilliant team mate and someone I love calling a close friend. I think one of the more underrated players Australia has had. Enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/KdOjM5ECBF— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 4, 2020
In the T20 tournament, Watson has won the title twice. He won the inaugural edition with Rajasthan Royals and then in 2018 with CSK. The 39-year-old has featured in 145 games, while representing three teams in the IPL.
This the first time the MS Dhoni-led side have failed to qualify for the playoffs. CSK finished seventh on the table, having garnered 12 points from 14 games.
(With input from agencies)
