Watson one of the more underrated players for Australia: Ricky Ponting

Watson had already ended his international career in March 2016 and had been playing T20 leagues. But following a mellow season with CSK, the 39-year-old called it quits from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting congratulated Watson for a brilliant career and said that the all-rounder was one of the most-underrated players for Australia.

Following Watson’s retirement, the Delhi Capitals coach took to Twitter to congratulate the CSK batsmen. “Congrats on a brilliant career @ShaneRWatson33. Loved every minute of playing alongside you, you were a brilliant teammate and someone I love calling a close friend. I think one of the more underrated players Australia has had. Enjoy retirement,” Ponting tweeted.

In the T20 tournament, Watson has won the title twice. He won the inaugural edition with Rajasthan Royals and then in 2018 with CSK. The 39-year-old has featured in 145 games, while representing three teams in the IPL.

This the first time the MS Dhoni-led side have failed to qualify for the playoffs. CSK finished seventh on the table, having garnered 12 points from 14 games.

