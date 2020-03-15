Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We're lucky cricket is not a contact sport - Pat Cummins amid coronavirus threat

By Pti

Melbourne, March 15: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins feels "lucky" that cricket is not an out-an-out contact sport at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar, not even sparing his own game.

Australia and New Zealand played the first ODI of the three-match series in an empty stadium on Friday (March 13) amid the outbreak which has so far claimed over 5000 lives.

"We're lucky in cricket that it's not a contact sport, you can try and avoid getting too close to each other so no one really changed too much," Cummins was quoted as saying in cricket.au.com.

"We were pretty clear on making sure nothing really affected the integrity of how we actually played and not changing anything about how we normally go about the game."

Coronavirus: Australia-New Zealand series postponed as Black Caps rush home

Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the opening ODI on Friday (March 15) before the second and third matches were postponed owing to the affliction that has claimed over 5000 deaths so far while infecting more than 1,30,000 people across the world.

The three T20 Internationals between the two teams in New Zealand were also postponed as the Black Caps returned home.

More PAT CUMMINS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ATK clinch record third ISL title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 9:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue