We see Jofra Archer as just another Englishman: Jason Holder

By Pti

London, June 17: West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder on Tuesday (June 16) said his team will treat Barbados-born speedster Jofra Archer as just another English cricketer when the opening Test begins in Southampton on July 8.

Archer gained eligibility to represent England in 2018. He played for West Indies U-19 side in 2014.

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach had on Sunday (June 14) sounded a warning to Archer, saying there will be "no friendships" with him during the series.

Echoing a similar voice, Holder said friendship with Archer will take a back seat when the three-match series begins.

"Archer is English now. I think Kemar Roach had an interview yesterday and he spoke about the same thing," Holder said on the show Good Morning Britain.

"You know we are friends off the field but when we cross that line you just see him as another Englishman. I am sure even he must be looking to knock our heads off."

The three-match Test series will restart international cricket which was shutdown in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Holder says West Indies tour of England is an effort for normalcy

Archer has emerged as a match winner ever since he started playing for England, having played a pivotal role in helping his team win their maiden World Cup last year.

Asked about the ongoing worldwide protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the USA, Holder said the West Indies team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"As a team we will show our solidarity to the movement. We had few discussions and come July 8th, we will show our support," he said.

"I've been following it quite closely and I've seen many opinions on the matter and what should be done and what can be done. It's a perfect opportunity to effect change. One of the things that stands out is unity. We need to unite and come together as one."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
