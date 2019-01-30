Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We want to be as fit as Virat and Rohit bhai, says Indian team's young brigade

By Pti
kohli and sharma

Hamilton, January 30: Indian team's young brigade including Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed says the high fitness levels maintained by seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have inspired them to match their lofty standards.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who has been with the Indian team for close to two years, also echoed the views of Gill and Ahmed. While talking to teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in a short interactive programme uploaded on bcci.tv, Kuldeep credited the team's strict fitness programme for his rapid growth in international cricket.

"It's not like that I work out a lot. I like to follow a good fitness regime which is being given to us. So far it has been very helpful to us," Kuldeep said.

"Our seniors like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai motivate youngsters like us a lot. When they do so, we too feel that we need give our best (on being fit)," he added.

Left-arm pacer Ahmed said that following a strict fitness regime is key for a cricketer to be match-ready whenever required. "Anytime you can get a chance to play in a match, so you have to maintain yourself. You need to keep yourself fit every time," Ahmed said.

"Workout needs to be a habit, the same way like you brush your teeth everyday. If you maintain your body then only you can last longer as a player," he said.

Young right-handed batsman Gill added: "We maintain ourselves by following the schedule which is being given to us. I am feeling good to be part of the team."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue